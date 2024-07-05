PCUz organizes roundtable on effective communications between parliament and media

On 3-4 July 2024, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) in close co-operation with the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Public Fund to Support and Develop National Media in Uzbekistan, organized a roundtable in the Tashkent region on the topic “Legislative Framework for Ensuring Freedom of Speech and Information: Parliament and Independent Media”.

The event, which included discussion on such topics as the constitutional framework for safeguarding freedom of information and the role of artificial intelligence in parliamentary activities, brought together 30 participants, including members of the Legislative Chamber, media professionals and representatives from the tech industry.

Ambassador Antti Karttunen, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, together with Ilkhom Abdullaev, Chairperson of the Information and Technology Committee of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, and Akramjon Fozilov, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Public Fund to Support and Develop National Media, emphasized the importance of close national and international collaboration.

Ambassador Karttunen noted that co-operation among government entities, news media, CSOs and the tech industry is essential to ensure that AI is used in a way that respects human rights.

This event was organized within the framework of the PCUz Unified Budget project “Promoting Rule of Law, Human Rights and Media Freedom”.