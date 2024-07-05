Call for Applications for ICCROM Awards 2025

The ICCROM Award is presented every two years to someone who has contributed significantly to ICCROM’s mission or to the field of cultural heritage protection on a global scale. Anyone interested can make a nomination.

Who is eligible?

a person who holds special merit in the field of protection, management, conservation, restoration and promotion of cultural heritage and who has contributed to ICCROM’s work.

a person who has contributed to the field of cultural heritage protection, management conservation, and restoration and promotion in general on a global scale.

Recipients of the ICCROM Award may include but are not limited to:

An ICCROM course participant who has done exemplary work in their country or in their field after the experience in an ICCROM activity

A resource person, trainer, or consultant on ICCROM activities

A former member of the ICCROM Council who has been very proactive during his tenure;

A former member of the ICCROM Secretariat

When can I nominate?

Nominations are open now until 20 August 2024. Your nomination will be considered for the Award, which will be presented at the 34th Session of the ICCROM General Assembly in November 2025.

Who decides?

After the preliminary review of the ICCROM Award Committee, the ICCROM Council makes the final decision on who wins the Award.

Agnes Brokerhof, recipient of the ICCROM Award 2023

Who has won in the past?

Last year, Agnes Brokerhof received the Award. The full list of previous ICCROM Award recipients can be found here.

Where can I find more info?

Please read the ICCROM Award Terms of Reference for a detailed explanation of the Award and the selection process.

To submit a nomination, please complete the ICCROM Award nomination form and provide all necessary supporting documents.