RedHunt Labs appoints Kunal Aggarwal as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO); Strengthens Tech Leadership
RedHunt Labs appoints Kunal Aggarwal as CTO, enhancing tech leadership with his cybersecurity expertise and innovative vision for Attack Surface Management.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedHunt Labs is pleased to announce the appointment of Kunal Aggarwal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kunal joins our leadership team with a wealth of experience in cybersecurity and Open Source Intelligence, having held pivotal roles at renowned companies such as MakeMyTrip and Paytm.
With 11 years of professional experience, Kunal's career has been marked by significant achievements and a consistent drive for innovation. His robust background in cybersecurity is complemented by his extensive work in Open Source Intelligence. As the CTO of Neotas, Kunal led the development of a Due Diligence SaaS Platform, a project that required both technical acumen and strategic vision. Under his leadership, the team and Indian operations expanded to 180 members.
Kunal's passion for technology extends beyond his professional roles. He has been a driving force behind Recon Village at Defcon, one of the most prestigious hacker conferences globally. Organizing the annual Capture the Flag (CTF) event at Recon Village is a testament to his commitment to the cybersecurity and Recon community and his dedication to fostering a culture of continuous learning and challenge.
Commenting on his new role, Kunal said, "In today's world, data is our most valuable asset. As we become increasingly dependent on technology, new companies are emerging with AI advancements. With this, new and unknown risks are emerging that need to be addressed. I am excited to join forces with RedHunt Labs, a company revolutionizing the Attack Surface Management space with their powerful ASM platform. I look forward to helping innovate and further enhance this space, ensuring organizations can innovate securely and confidently.”
At RedHunt Labs, Kunal will be responsible for overseeing the company's technology strategy, leading our talented engineering team, and driving the development of innovative solutions to safeguard our clients from emerging threats. His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our product offerings and ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest level of security to our customers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kunal Aggarwal to the RedHunt Labs family," said Shubham Mittal, co-founder - RedHunt Labs. "His extensive background in cybersecurity and Open Source Intelligence, combined with his innovative approach, will be invaluable as we continue to develop our Attack Surface Management Platform. With his proven leadership and technical expertise, I am confident that Kunal will drive our technological advancements and help us scale new heights. Welcome aboard, Kunal!"
RedHunt Labs is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to protect businesses from cyber threats. With Kunal's leadership, we are confident that we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity, delivering unparalleled protection to our clients.
Please join us in welcoming Kunal Aggarwal as the new CTO of RedHunt Labs.
About RedHunt Labs:
RedHunt Labs is a modern-age cybersecurity company that specialises in Attack Surface Management (ASM) and security consulting services. With its proprietary SaaS ASM platform, RedHunt Labs discovers a wide variety of untracked and exposed assets that helps SMEs and large enterprises strengthen their external cybersecurity posture and avoid security risks continuously.
For more information, visit https://redhuntlabs.com/
