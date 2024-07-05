Technical Services

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has prepared a Kansas/NPDES Water Pollution Control Wastewater Permit for operating wastewater treatment/retention facilities for ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete product plants, and their associated facilities. The Public Notice period begins June 30, 2022, with comments due by July 30, 2022. Public Notice documents are now available.

The current Kansas Ready- Mixed Concrete General Permit is effective from October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2022. The re-issued permit and forms contain new and additional requirements.