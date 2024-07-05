Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,118 in the last 365 days.

Waste Reduction, Public Education & Grants

The Bureau of Waste Management (BWM) administers a number of grant programs related to household hazardous waste, solid waste, and waste tire products.

Waste Tire Grants

Kansas’ local units of government and K-12 public and private schools may apply. Eligible projects include no less than 50% waste tire material by weight, unless composed of other recycled material. Grant applications are open November 15, 2024 to January 15, 2025. Learn more and apply today. Questions? Call 785-296-1617 or email [email protected].

Solid Waste Grants

Kansas counties, municipalities, solid waste management regions, and private entities may apply. Private entities are eligible only if the local government responsible for planning identifies the private party as providing needed services. Applications for the Solid Waste Grant are open March 15, 2025 to May 15, 2025. Learn more about the program by looking at the list of past awardees on this page or by visiting the applications page. Questions? Call 785-296-1617, or email [email protected].

You just read:

Waste Reduction, Public Education & Grants

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more