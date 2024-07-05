Kansas Environmental Information Management System (KEIMS)

This page contains Bureau of Water-specific KEIMS information. Find other bureau-specific KEIMS information in their respective sections.

What is KEIMS?

KEIMS is an online data management system designed to improve communication, enable sharing of site information, and increase the ease and accessibility of business conducted between various regulatory programs within KDHE and the regulated community. KEIMS can be accessed by both state employees and external partners to create and manage permit applications and compliance reports online.

Who can be a KEIMS user?

Anyone who is regulated or involved with the KDHE regulatory oversight of environmental sites in Kansas can be a KEIMS user. This includes, but is not limited to, property owners, consultants, contractors, operators, tank owners, businesses, facility operators, entities receiving grant funding, and entities receiving technical assistance.

What can you do in KEIMS?

After creating a KEIMS account, you will be able to submit, review, and revise applications, registrations, permits, renewal forms, and reports, and make and track financial payments pertaining to your site(s).