Kansas Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System

In 1990 with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment conducted the first phone-based Kansas Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey. Since that time, the survey has been helping inform health policy in our state.

We conduct telephone health surveys year-round to randomly selected adults. Some Kansans may mistake an unsolicited survey call for a scam attempt. Our calls are legitimate and participation is vital. This page has been established to:

  • Answer frequent questions 
  • Encourage participation 
  • Share the results from the survey

Each year we try to complete between 10,000 and 20,000 surveys with Kansans. Read our overview (PDF).

