Overdose Data Dashboard

How to Use This Dashboard

This dashboard displays Kansas overdose data and includes information on drug category, geographical location, as well as several demographic factors. For technical notes and documentation of the analysis, visit the Technical Notes tab. Navigate the dashboard using the tabs at the top and the filters and view options available. For questions about the data or technical issues with the dashboard, contact us.

For Best Viewing

To maximize your experience with this dashboard, use a web browser such as Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox and a device with a larger than mobile screen. Clearing your browser cache may be necessary to refresh the page and obtain the latest data.

Kansas Substance Use Disorder Hotline

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, know that recovery is possible. The Kansas Substance Use Disorder Hotline is available 24/7 by calling 866-645-8216.