Preventive Health & Health Services Block Grant

The Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant Program (PHHSBG) is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Funds allow us to use dollars where we need them, when we need them, to protect your health. Examples include:

  • Addressing emerging health issues and gaps
  • Decreasing premature death and disabilities by focusing on the leading preventable risk factors
  • Establishing data and surveillance systems to monitor the health status of targeted populations
  • Supporting local programs to achieve healthy communities
  • Working to achieve health equity and eliminate health disparities by addressing the social determinants of health

