Free State on induction ceremony for new Members of the Executive Council (EXCO)

The Free State Provincial Government (FSPG), today 03rd July 2024, successfully hosted the induction ceremony for new Members of the Executive Council (EXCO) at OR Tambo Building, EXCO Chambers, in Bloemfontein.

Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, welcomed the new members and outlined the purpose and objectives of the induction. Director-General Mr. Kopung Ralikontsane provided an overview of the program, which included briefings from various stakeholders.

The Auditor General South Africa (AGSA), Special Investigating Unit (SIU), State Security Agency (SSA), and South African Revenue Service (SARS) shared valuable insights and information to equip the new EXCO members with the necessary knowledge to execute their duties effectively.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) guided members on governance practices, and discussions ensued. International relations and protocol were addressed by Caretaker Commissioner for Free State, PSC Commissioner NN Ngwenya.

The role of Members of the Executive Council as chief spokespersons was discussed, and information on benefits and privileges, including security and protection services, was provided.

"As we embark on this new era of governance, it is crucial that we prioritize oversight and compliance in service delivery. This induction ceremony is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that our EXCO members are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to drive our province forward. As I always say, 'Effective governance is not just about leading, but about serving with purpose and accountability.' We are confident that our new EXCO members will embody this spirit and work tirelessly to deliver quality services to the people of the Free State," said Premier Letsoha-Mathae.

