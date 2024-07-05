Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,128 in the last 365 days.

Free State on induction ceremony for new Members of the Executive Council (EXCO)

The Free State Provincial Government (FSPG), today 03rd July 2024, successfully hosted the induction ceremony for new Members of the Executive Council (EXCO) at OR Tambo Building, EXCO Chambers, in Bloemfontein.

Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, welcomed the new members and outlined the purpose and objectives of the induction. Director-General Mr. Kopung Ralikontsane provided an overview of the program, which included briefings from various stakeholders.

The Auditor General South Africa (AGSA), Special Investigating Unit (SIU), State Security Agency (SSA), and South African Revenue Service (SARS) shared valuable insights and information to equip the new EXCO members with the necessary knowledge to execute their duties effectively.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) guided members on governance practices, and discussions ensued. International relations and protocol were addressed by Caretaker Commissioner for Free State, PSC Commissioner NN Ngwenya.

The role of Members of the Executive Council as chief spokespersons was discussed, and information on benefits and privileges, including security and protection services, was provided.

"As we embark on this new era of governance, it is crucial that we prioritize oversight and compliance in service delivery. This induction ceremony is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that our EXCO members are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to drive our province forward. As I always say, 'Effective governance is not just about leading, but about serving with purpose and accountability.' We are confident that our new EXCO members will embody this spirit and work tirelessly to deliver quality services to the people of the Free State," said Premier Letsoha-Mathae.

Media enquiries:

Acting Head of Communication 
Setjhaba K. Maphalla 
Cell: 071 302 2591
Email: setjhaba.maphalla@fspremier.gov.za    

Director: Media Strategy and Liaison
Thabang Mokoka 
Cell: 071 660 5401
Email: thabang.mokoka@fspremier. gov.za    

Media Interviews, Coordination and RSVPs: 
Pulane Tsupane
Media Strategy and News Services
Cell: 071 302 2595
Email: Pulane.tsupane@fspremier. gov.za
 

You just read:

Free State on induction ceremony for new Members of the Executive Council (EXCO)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more