Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike visits elderly woman assaulted in viral video, 5 Jul

The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomes the arrest of a man called Luvo after a social media video of him assaulting elderly women at home doing the rounds.

Following the arrest of the perpetrator, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has reached out to the Department of Social Development in the Western Cape to address the matter, since then DSD has assigned social workers to the family for psychosocial support.

In line with the Older Persons Act, of 2006, South Africa joined the global citizens in commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day; to protect, promote and maintain the status, rights, well-being and security of older persons.

“An abuse of an older person occurs when any person, in a relationship where there is an expectation of trust, does something or fails to do something that causes harm or distress or is likely to cause harm or distress to an older person”. said Minister Chikunga

After the victim’s admission to the hospital. The Deputy Miniter of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mmapaseka Steve Letsike will also visit UGogo to offer words of comfort at Karl Bremere Hospital ( Bellville) as follows:

Date: 05 July 2025
Time: 15:30-16:30
Venue: Karl Bremere Hospital ( Bellville)

Members of the Media can confirm their attendance and engagement with the Deputy Minister as follows:

Pam Salusalu Tel: 082 887 4545

OR

Media Enquiries:
Director Communication 
Cassius Selala 
Tel: 060 534 0672
 

