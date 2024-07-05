Health presides over graduation ceremony of medical doctors trained in Cuba Universities, 5 Jul

The Department of Health will on tomorrow (Friday, 05 July) preside over the graduation ceremony of medical doctors who studied medicine in Cuban universities as part of Nelson Mandela/Fidel Castro Medical Collaboration programme in Johannesburg.

The programme is the brainchild of former president Nelson Mandela and former Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro to alleviate shortage of medical doctors in South Africa, especially in the historically disadvantaged communities and well as to improve human resource capacity and strengthen the healthcare system in the country.

The programme has produced over 1000 medical graduates since its inception in 1996 of which some have been absorbed into the South African health system.

The graduation ceremony will be attended by academics from different medical schools, senior health officials and the invited guests from private sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend the ceremony scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 05 July 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: The Great Hall – Wits University, Johannesburg

