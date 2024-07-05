EU4Youth Policy Labs Training promotes youth dialogue in Armenia and Georgia

With the aim of empowering young people and fostering youth dialogues at various levels of governance, the comprehensive training programme on Youth Policy Labs was successfully conducted for fifteen facilitators from Armenia and Georgia on 2-3 July, in Yerevan.

By utilizing a balanced mix of theoretical and practical sessions, the facilitators were equipped with the essential skills and knowledge required to successfully organise and implement impactful Youth Policy Labs in their respective countries. Led by an international trainer with extensive experience in the field, the training fostered a collaborative learning environment that not only strengthened individual capabilities but also promoted a spirit of regional collaboration and experience sharing.

Youth Policy Labs introduces a participatory and youth-centered approach to policy-making processes. It provides excellent opportunities for youth to participate on equal basis with policymaker and engaged meaningfully in development, evaluation and revisions of policies in their countries. This approach also allows decision-makers to better understand young people’s needs, priorities and challenges to effectively work with them and co-develop new innovative solutions to the issues youth face.

Upon successful completion of the training, these facilitators will organise Youth Policy Labs in their localities, providing platforms for young people to engage in productive dialogues and fostering a culture of participation and inclusion. The Youth Policy Labs will be held in various regions of Armenia and Georgia, ensuring that young people from different socio-economic backgrounds and geographical locations have the opportunity to participate. These initiatives will foster a culture of dialogue and inclusion, where the voices of young people are not only heard but also valued.

This event was implemented within the framework of the EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment Project co-funded by the European Union and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH as part of the Strengthening Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership Project.