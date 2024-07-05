Armenian Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise opens renovated office and training facility with EU and UNDP support

On 5 July, the Armenian Centre for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise (CHDE) officially launched its newly renovated headquarters and training Centre.

The Centre’s premises were refurbished, furnished and equipped as part of the ‘Strengthening National Mine Action Capacities’ project, funded by the European Commission and implemented by UNDP in Armenia.

The centre will serve as a hub for training for CHDE personnel and partners, facilitating capacity building and other activities in accordance with International Mine Action Standards.

The event was attended by Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation, the EU Delegation to Armenia, Natia Natsvlishvili, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia, representatives of other UN agencies and diplomats.

In her remarks, Natia Natsvlishvili said that the renovation of the CHDE office in Yerevan is “not just about physical infrastructure; it is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration in the face of challenges”.

Find out more

Press release