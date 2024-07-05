Submit Release
Networking and exchange: fifty travels for civil society organisations from six Eastern Partner countries  

The EU-funded project ‘Enhancing the Resilience of Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership’ (ERICS-EaP), funded by the European Commission, has launched a call for proposals for individual travel grants to foster regional networking, exchange, and cooperation among civil society organisations (CSOs) representatives, civic activists and leaders and informal groups representatives from the six Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries.

The project is led by the Transatlantic Foundation (TF), in cooperation with the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation programme of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

The project will award 50 travel grants over the course of the next two years and a half of maximum €1,500 each to enable CSO representatives, civic activists and leaders, informal groups’ representatives to participate in existing regional networking events, forums, and cooperative initiatives.

The call is open to CSO representatives including leaders, staff, volunteers, civic activists and leaders, informal groups’ representatives based/active in one of the six EaP countries (exception: exiled CSOs). 

There is no specific deadline. You can submit proposals continuously, and they should be sent to this email

