GameFi Market is Expected to Represent Significant CAGR of 26.6%, To Reach a Value of $46.8 Million by 2030
The GameFi market size is estimated to increase by USD 46.8 Mn at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 11.37 Mn
Stay up-to-date with Global GameFi Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on GameFi Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the GameFi market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Axie Infinity (Singapore), Yield Guild Games (Philippines), Ember Sword (United States), Gala Games (United States), Animoca Brands (Hong Kong), The Sandbox (Switzerland), Decentraland (Argentina), My Neighbor Alice (Sweden), Gods Unchained (Australia), Sorare (France).
Definition:
The term GameFi is formed from two words game and finance that runs on the blockchain network and allows to earn rewards in the form of digital assets or cryptocurrency. The revolution of the gaming industry and the growing adoption of crypto have accelerated the growth of GameFi among the traditional pay-to-play game players. Increased adoption of GameFi among the investors to earn, trade, and invest in crypto will boost the market in the nearer future. GameFi allows earning crypto by completing game tasks or participating in tournaments. Further, the growing preference of consumers towards online social gaming has created significant opportunities for the GameFi.
Market Trends:
Increased Focus on Innovation and Development of Online Games by Using AI-Assisted Technology
Market Drivers:
Growing Popularity of GameFi or Blockchain-based Games Among the Traditional Pay-to-Win Video Game Players
High Growth of GameFi as a New Income Opportunity for Investors and Ordinary Players
Market Opportunities:
Evolution of Metaverse and Rapid Growth of NFT Across the Globe Will Create Significant Opportunities
Target Audience:
Analysts and Strategic Business Planners
New Entrants and Investors
Government Bodies
Others
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of GameFi market segments by Types: Accessories, Lands, Bundles, Runes, Weapons, Outfits, Others
Detailed analysis of GameFi market segments by Applications: Android, Windows, iOS
Major Key Players of the Market: Axie Infinity (Singapore), Yield Guild Games (Philippines), Ember Sword (United States), Gala Games (United States), Animoca Brands (Hong Kong), The Sandbox (Switzerland), Decentraland (Argentina), My Neighbor Alice (Sweden), Gods Unchained (Australia), Sorare (France)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the GameFi market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the GameFi market.
• -To showcase the development of the GameFi market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the GameFi market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the GameFi market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the GameFi market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The GameFi Market is segmented by Application (Android, Windows, iOS) by Types of NFTs (Accessories, Lands, Bundles, Runes, Weapons, Outfits, Others) by Model (Free-2-Play, Play-2-Earn) by Game Type (NFT, Crypto) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the GameFi market report:
– Detailed consideration of GameFi market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the GameFi market-leading players.
– GameFi market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of GameFi market for forthcoming years.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
GameFi Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of GameFi market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• GameFi Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• GameFi Market Production by Region GameFi Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in GameFi Market Report:
• GameFi Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• GameFi Market Competition by Manufacturers
• GameFi Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• GameFi Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• GameFi Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Accessories, Lands, Bundles, Runes, Weapons, Outfits, Others}
• GameFi Market Analysis by Application {Android, Windows, iOS}
• GameFi Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis GameFi Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for GameFi near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global GameFi market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is GameFi market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
