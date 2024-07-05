46th Independence Message: Correctional Service Solomon Islands, CSSI

From:

The Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands

Deputy Commissioners

Assistant Commissioners

Provincial Commandants

Directors, and

Staff of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands and their Families.

To:

His Excellency the Governor General, Hon Prime Minister and his Cabinet Ministers, Hon Speaker of the National Parliament

Hon Chief Justice, Leader of the Opposition, Leader of the Independent Group, Members of the Parliament, Heads of the Diplomatic Missions, Head of International Organization, The Honiara City Lord Mayor and Council Members, Provincial Premiers and Members of Provincial Assemblies, Heads of Religious Denominations – (SICA & SIFGA), Constitutional Appointees and Chairman of Constitutional Commissions, Secretary to the Prime Minister and Permanent Secretaries, Non-Government Organizations, Media, Community Traditional Leaders, Women, Youths and Children, Farmers and Fishermen, Sick Patients in Hospitals and Rural Clinics, People living with Disability, Brother and Sister Inmates in all Correctional Centres.

It is an honor with jubilant, that we send you, our sincere greetings as we celebrate our beloved country’s 46th Independence Anniversary.

As we commemorate this day, let us take time to reflect on the sacrifices of our founding fathers that guaranteed Solomon Islands, a country that is richly endowed with freedom, peace and harmony and ample natural resources.

May we be prompted to embrace the Patriotism of our forefathers who handed us Independence and let us keep this freedom closer to our hearts as we stand united together in building our nation, Solomon Islands.

We thank our Almighty God for bestowing us with bountiful resources and for the priceless freedom that we continue to enjoy and share.

In the midst of what we went through, we have obtained peace, stability, hope, providence and guidance from our regional and international stakeholders through bilateral partnerships.

I would like to sincerely acknowledge and thank each of you for your prayers, consent and support to the Correctional Service over the years since the colonial retro, through the independence and traditional care and support services to our inmates as citizens of our beloved nation Solomon Islands.

Correctional Service Solomon Islands continues to strive, to achieve its vision and mission on its journey to have a better Corrections through rehabilitations and reintegration of offenders in aligning to our strategic plans, core business and making connections in the field of Corrections.

Let us be reminded that, by the grace of God, may this 46th Independence Anniversary be filled with joy, peace and prosperity. To God be the glory, great things he has done to our Nation Solomon Islands.

Congratulations and Happy 46th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, Solomon Islands.