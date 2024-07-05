46th Independence Message: Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, MJLA

HAPPY 46TH INDEPENDENCE ANIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS SOLOMON ISLANDS

Hon. Minister Clezy Rore

Minister for Justice and Legal Affairs

From:

The Minister, Hon. Clezy Rore; Permanent Secretary, Mr. George Hoa’au; The Chief Justice, Sir Albert Rocky Palmer, the President of the Court of Appeal and Judges of the High Court and Court of Appeal; Madam Chief Magistrate; the Hon. Attorney General, John Muria Jr; Director of Public Prosecution Mr. Andrew Kelesi; the Public Solicitor Mr George Gray; the Registrar General (Ag) Mr. Sholto Manebosa; the Chairman of the Law Reform Commission, Mr. Philip Kanairara, all Magistrates; Staff of Legal Agencies in the provinces; Staff of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs; and the Registrar, CEO, Sheriff and all Staff of the National Judiciary.

Wishes:

The Governor General His Excellency, Sir David Vunagi GCMG KStJ and Lady Vunagi; The Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Madam Manele and Ministers of the Crown; Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Patterson Oti and Madam Oti; The Leader of the Official Opposition Group, Hon. Matthew Wale and members; Leader of the Independent Group in Parliament, Hon. Peter Kenilorea Jr and members; Permanent Secretaries and staff of government line ministries; The Mayor of Honiara City, Mr. Eddie Siapu; All Provincial Premiers; Members of our Provincial Assemblies and staff; Diplomatic Corps; Development partners; Church leaders; Civil society organisations; Chiefs and traditional leaders; women and youth leaders; children and those with special needs; and friends of our beloved country, Solomon Islands.

A Happy 46 Independence Day Celebration!!

The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and its Agencies and the National Judiciary take this opportunity to wish a blessed and happy 46th anniversary to the Government for National Unity and Transformation and peoples of Solomon Islands.

As we as a people pursue with God’s Grace, to “Charting our United and Transformative future together” (46th Anniversary theme), our justice sector mission remain “to provide a vibrant and robust service to our agencies for effective, efficient and sustainable justice services to the Solomon Islands.”