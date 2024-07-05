Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Expected to Reach US$ 307.1 Mn by 2031

Mindfulness Meditation Application Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mindfulness meditation application market was valued at $97.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $307.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The mindfulness meditation application market share is expected to enhance due to the increasing desire for having a stable and healthy lifestyle.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31649

Utilizing techniques for mental training such as meditation, deep breathing, and other exercises, mindfulness meditation applications assist users in achieving a sense of tranquility. The use of these apps encourages self-control and self-awareness, which is anticipated to increase demand for this market, during the forecast period.

According to mindfulness meditation application market research, the android and iOS segments collectively accounted for around 98.45% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 51.66% share. The iOS and android segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 13.13% and 11.78%, respectively, during the forecast period.t

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31649

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held a significant global mindfulness meditation application market share, owing to the presence of government initiatives promoting yoga and meditation in this region. The demand is mostly being driven by early technological adoption and considerable mobile device penetration. Moreover, rapid urbanization and an increase in the application of sensor technology and smartwatches to upgrade mindful well-being are the primary factors that drive the growth of the mindfulness meditation application market in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Key players profiled in the report include Calm.com, Inc., Headspace, Inc., Inner Explorer, Inc., Meditation Moments B.V., Mindfulness Everywhere Ltd., Simple Habit, Inc., Smiling Mind, Stop, Breathe, & Think PBC, Ten Percent Happier and The Mindfulness App. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the mindfulness meditation application market.

Trending Reports:

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2212

Application Modernization Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11545

ServiceNow Store Apps Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53589

Fitness App Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07465

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research