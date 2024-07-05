Massive MIMO Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Massive MIMO Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Massive MIMO Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The massive MIMO market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) market is projected to grow from $6.41 billion in 2023 to $9.05 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.2%. Driven by the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable mobile communication, the market is anticipated to reach $35.47 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 40.7%.

Increasing Demand for High-Speed and Reliable Mobile Communication Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for high-speed and reliable mobile communication is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the massive MIMO market. Massive MIMO is crucial for faster data transfer rates, greater network capacity, and an improved user experience. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, data usage per mobile broadband subscription in OECD countries grew 17% in 2022, with the volume of mobile data usage per subscription doubling from 4.7 gigabytes per month to 10.4 GB in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable mobile communication is driving the growth of the massive MIMO market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the massive MIMO market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., T-Mobile, Intel Corporation, China Unicom Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Sprint Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Bharti Airtel Limited, Analog Devices, CommScope Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Comba Telecom, Airspan Networks Inc., MIMOsa Networks Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Blue Danube Systems, and Siklu Communication Ltd.

In October 2021, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched the AWS/PCS dual-band Massive MIMO radio, designed to extend 4G and 5G mid-band capabilities in North America. This dual-band Massive MIMO radio is one of the lightest and most compact available, offering high output power in a small form factor and equipped with Samsung's latest System-on-a-Chip (SoC). It aims to boost network capacity and accelerate network rollouts while decreasing power consumption.

Segments:

• Technology: LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G

• Type Of Antennas: 8T8R, 16T16R And 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R And Above

• Spectrum: Frequency Division Duplex (FDD), Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Other Spectrums

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the massive MIMO market in 2023 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Massive MIMO Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Massive MIMO Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on massive MIMO market size, massive MIMO market drivers and trends, massive MIMO market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The massive MIMO market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

