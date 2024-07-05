Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) & Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) market size and drivers for 2024-2033

Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) & Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.92 billion in 2023 to $4.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing volume of medical imaging data, government initiatives for healthcare it adoption, demand for streamlined workflows in healthcare, growing emphasis on interoperability, need for long-term data archiving, rise in diagnostic imaging procedures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in medical imaging data, global push for healthcare data interoperability, increased emphasis on data security, telemedicine and remote diagnostics trends, integration with advanced analytics, focus on patient-centric healthcare, government support for healthcare it infrastructure.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13555&type=smp

Growth driver of the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market

Growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) is expected to propel the growth of the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market going forward. Electronic health records (EHRs) refer to digital versions of a patient's paper medical records. They encompass a patient's complete health profile, encompassing medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment strategies, vaccination records, and other pertinent health data. Growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) enhances the importance of VNAs and PACS in healthcare by promoting data integration, interoperability, and efficient workflows. These systems play a pivotal role in managing, storing, and providing access to diagnostic imaging data, ensuring that healthcare providers have the necessary tools to deliver high-quality care while protecting patient privacy and security.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vendor-neutral-archive-vna-and-picture-archiving-and-communication-system-pacs-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market include McKesson Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric , International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Hitachi Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, Lexmark International Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group , Carestream Health, Hyland Software Inc., Acuo Technologies, Merge Health, Sectra AB, Novarad Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Visage Imaging Inc., Birdgehead Software, ScImage Inc., Agfa Healthcare NV, Mach 7 Technologies Ltd., ASPYRA LLC, TeraMedica Inc., Dejarnette Research Systems Inc., Dicom Systems Inc., InsiteOne Inc..

Major companies operating in the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market are leveraging innovative technologies, such as the artificial intelligence (AI), to help radiologists improve their productivity and accuracy and make PACS more accessible and affordable. AI aims to optimize medical image analysis, streamline workflow efficiency, and improve diagnostic capabilities within their VNA and PACS solutions.

Segments:

1) By Type: Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS), Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) Software

2) By Imaging Modality: Angiography, Mammography, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, Other Imaging Modalities

3) By Mode Of Delivery: On-Site (Premise), Hybrid, Cloud-Hosted

4) By Usage Model: Single Department, Multiple Departments, Multiple Sites

5) By Vendors: Independent Vendors, Commercial Vendors

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS).

Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) & Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Market Definition

Vendor-neutral archive (VNA) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) refer to two distinct but interrelated healthcare technologies used for managing and storing medical images and related patient data. They enhance healthcare delivery, support clinical decision-making, and promote efficient workflows, ultimately benefiting both healthcare providers and patients.

Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) & Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) & Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market size, vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market drivers and trends, vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The vendor-neutral archive (VNA) & picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

