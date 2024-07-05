Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,149 in the last 365 days.

Public Service Commission releases Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service, 8 Jul

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 January to 31 March 2024, on Monday, 08 July 2024. The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following:

  • 2024 Elections: Implications for the Public Service.
  • PSC Guide on Governance Practice for Executive Authorities and Heads of Department.
  • Report on the qualifications of Senior Managers in the Public Service.
  • Non-payment of government suppliers; and
  • Overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2024. 

The briefing will also provide feedback on the PSC Plenary meeting that was held on 05-07 June 2024.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the Media Briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 08 July 2024
Time: 13:00 – 14:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and Twitter pages on the links below:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA&nbsp;
Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA&nbsp;

Media RSVPs: Zodwa Mtsweni on 076 554 8890
Enquiries:    
Humphrey Ramafoko 
Cell: 082 782 1730
 

You just read:

Public Service Commission releases Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service, 8 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more