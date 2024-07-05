Public Service Commission releases Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service, 8 Jul

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a media briefing on the Quarterly Bulletin titled: The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 January to 31 March 2024, on Monday, 08 July 2024. The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following:

2024 Elections: Implications for the Public Service.

PSC Guide on Governance Practice for Executive Authorities and Heads of Department.

Report on the qualifications of Senior Managers in the Public Service.

Non-payment of government suppliers; and

Overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2024.

The briefing will also provide feedback on the PSC Plenary meeting that was held on 05-07 June 2024.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the Media Briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 08 July 2024

Time: 13:00 – 14:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook and Twitter pages on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/OPSCSA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/PSC_ZA

Media RSVPs: Zodwa Mtsweni on 076 554 8890

Enquiries:

Humphrey Ramafoko

Cell: 082 782 1730

