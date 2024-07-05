Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lithotripsy devices market, which specializes in medical instruments used for the lithotripsy process, is on a robust growth trajectory. It is projected to grow from $1.21 billion in 2023 to $1.28 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth is driven by several factors, including the introduction of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), clinical research advancements, and increasing market penetration in healthcare facilities.

Rising Prevalence of Urolithiasis and Minimally Invasive Treatments Drive Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its steady growth, reaching $1.54 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising prevalence of urolithiasis, particularly among the geriatric population, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Patient preference for outpatient treatments and advancements in sedation-free techniques further bolster market expansion.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies such as Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Shockwave Medical Inc. are focusing on product innovations. For instance, Shockwave Medical's peripheral intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) catheter, designed to treat arterial blockages in the legs and feet, has received both CE Mark and USFDA clearance. This innovation highlights the industry's commitment to enhancing treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

Market Segments

•Type: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Laser Lithotripsy Devices, Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices, Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices, Mechanical Lithotripsy Devices

•Applications: Kidney Stones, Ureteral Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Bile Duct Stones

•End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the lithotripsy devices market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the full report.

Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lithotripsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lithotripsy devices market size, lithotripsy devices market drivers and trends, lithotripsy devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The lithotripsy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

