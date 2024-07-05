Global Adaptive Learning Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adaptive learning market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.55 billion in 2023 to $2.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized education, rising online learning trends, data analytics and ai integration, globalization of education, increasing awareness and acceptance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The adaptive learning market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing emphasis on lifelong learning, integration with virtual and augmented reality, rising demand for corporate training solutions, expansion of e-learning market, focus on accessibility and inclusivity.

Growth driver of the adaptive learning market

The government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions are expected to propel the growth of the adaptive learning market going forward. Government initiatives refer to specific actions, programs, or policies that are undertaken by governmental bodies to address issues, achieve specific goals, or bring about positive changes in society. Adaptive learning platforms and tools can be implemented with the support of government initiatives aimed at modernizing the digital infrastructure in schools and other educational institutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the adaptive learning market include Pearson, Follett, John Wiley & Sons, McGraw-Hill, K12 Inc., Stride Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Edmentum, Imagine Learning, Curriculum Associates LLC, Rosetta Stone, Impelsys, Istation, Achieve3000, DreamBox Learning, VitalSource, Knewton Alta, ALEKS, Area9 Lyceum, Carnegie Learning, Mathspace, Knowre, Realizeit, CogBooks Limited, Smart Sparrow, Cerego, Fulcrum Labs, Squirrel AI, Learning Explorer Inc., ScootPad Corp..

Major companies operating in the adaptive learning market are developing innovative technologies such as adaptive learning AI systems to better serve customers with advanced features. AI (Artificial Intelligence) systems refer to computer-based systems that are designed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Segments:

1) By Component type: Platform, Services

2) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Ed-tech Companies, Educational Institutes

4) By End-User: Academic, Enterprise

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the adaptive learning market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of adaptive learning.

Adaptive Learning Market Definition

Adaptive learning is an educational approach that uses technology and data to customize learning experiences for individual students. It involves the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence to analyze a learner's strengths and weaknesses, preferences, and learning pace.

Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on adaptive learning market size, adaptive learning market drivers and trends, adaptive learning market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The adaptive learning market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

