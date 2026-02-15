The Dried Fruits Market is Growing Driven by Increasing Health Awareness and Innovation

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dried fruits market has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences and industry developments. With a rising focus on health and convenience, the market is positioned for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the latest market size figures, key drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping the dried fruits sector from 2025 to 2030.

Forecasted Growth and Market Size of the Dried Fruits Market

The dried fruits market size has seen substantial growth in the past, reaching $10.12 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $11.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth up to 2025 can be linked to several factors such as the expansion of global fruit cultivation, the continuous popularity of traditional drying methods, stronger demand for fruits with extended shelf life, growth within the confectionery and bakery industries, and increased exports of dried fruits worldwide.

Strong Growth Prospects Beyond 2026 for the Dried Fruits Market

Looking ahead, the dried fruits market is anticipated to maintain strong momentum, expected to reach $16 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 9.7%. This forecasted growth is attributed to rising health-conscious snacking behaviors, surging interest in organic dried fruit options, broader use of dried fruits within plant-based food products, growing investments in modern dehydration technologies, and the increasing role of e-commerce platforms in food retail. Key trends shaping this future include a preference for healthy snack alternatives, higher consumption of natural and clean-label dried fruits, expanded incorporation of dried fruits in bakery and cereal products, a wider range of organic dried fruit offerings, and ongoing advancements in drying processes.

Understanding Dried Fruits and Their Preservation Methods

Dried fruits are essentially fruits that have been preserved by removing most of their original water content, either naturally through sun drying or artificially using specialized dryers or dehydrators. This dehydration process concentrates the fruit’s flavor and sweetness while significantly extending its shelf life, making dried fruits a convenient and long-lasting option for consumers.

Health-Conscious Consumers Boosting Dried Fruits Market Demand

A growing number of health-focused consumers is a major factor driving the dried fruits market’s expansion in the coming years. Healthy eating has become a widespread lifestyle choice, with many consumers seeking foods and beverages that satisfy increasingly specific health, wellness, ethical, and sustainability standards. Dried fruits offer a valuable source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, positioning them as favorable alternatives to calorie-dense snacks. For instance, a survey by biotechnology firm Gelesis highlights these evolving consumer habits. In April 2024, Sport England reported that between November 2022 and November 2023, 63.4% of UK adults met the Chief Medical Officers’ guideline of at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly, underscoring the rise of health-conscious behaviors that support the dried fruits market growth.

Regional Leaders Shaping the Dried Fruits Market Outlook

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for dried fruits, reflecting strong demand and production capabilities. North America followed as the second-largest market during the forecast period. The dried fruits market report also covers other important regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of global market dynamics.

