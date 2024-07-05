Submit Release
June Quarter Investor Webinar

Perth, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/July 5, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Tuesday July 30, 2024.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Tuesday July 30, 2024

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		 Canada: Monday July 29, 2024

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm		 UK: Tuesday July 30, 2024

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QrWLZVV8S9OWp8MgRhHgdw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 886 6586 2608

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM 		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine
Chairman & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbTEMiRg7L. A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com


