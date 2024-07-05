June Quarter Investor Webinar
Perth, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/July 5, 2024/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Tuesday July 30, 2024.
CALL DETAILS
Australia: Tuesday July 30, 2024
Perth – 7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
Canada: Monday July 29, 2024
Vancouver – 4:00pm
Toronto – 7:00pm
UK: Tuesday July 30, 2024
London – 12:00am
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QrWLZVV8S9OWp8MgRhHgdw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 886 6586 2608
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
ABN: 27 106 808 986
WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM
CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Chairman & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
stephen.forman@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Media Relations
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbTEMiRg7L. A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com