New Zealand’s Minister pays courtesy call to the Minister of Police

 

Hon. Casey Costello, Hon. Jimson Tanangada and the MPNSC Permanent Secretary Karen Galokale.

New Zealand’s Minister for Customs, Minister for Seniors, and Associate Minister for Police, Immigration, and Health Hon, Casey Castello, paid a courtesy call on Solomon Islands’ Minister of Police National Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Hon. Jimson Tanangada, on Wednesday.

The meeting covered various areas of mutual interest, including crime prevention, community policing, manpower, recruitment, and police training.

During the discussion, Minister Tanangada and his Permanent Secretary Karen Galokale had the opportunity to outline issues affecting the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).

The visit provided a platform for the two ministers to engage in dialogue and explore potential areas of cooperation between the police forces of their respective countries.

The visit by Minister Costello demonstrates the strong relationship between Solomon Islands and New Zealand, which have maintained diplomatic ties since 1978.

As Pacific neighbors, the two countries have a vested interest in promoting regional security and stability through collaborative efforts in law enforcement and crime prevention.

-ENDS///

