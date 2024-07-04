MWYCFA successfully completed 3 weeks of capacity building training in China

Participants at the closing of the Capacity Training Seminar with their completion certificates along with IECC representatives.

The Ministry of Women, Youth, Children, and Family Affairs (MWYCFA) and its stakeholders recently completed a capacity-building seminar in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and were awarded the International Economic Cooperation Centre (IECC) certificates.

With a total of 22 participants: 15 from MWYCFA, 1 from Social Welfare—Ministry of Health and Medical Services, 4 from the respective provincial governments, 1 from the National Youth Congress, and 1 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, the training runs from May 23 to June 13 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, and Nunchang, Jiangxi Province.

The main objectives of the seminar are to help participants understand the national situation and development concepts of China, deepen their correct understanding of China, and help participants understand the development trend and prospects of women, youth, children, and family affairs.

The three-week training also aims to help participants become familiar with policies related to women, youth, children, and family affairs in China and gain useful Chinese experience in this respect; to help participants understand the requirements of women, youth, children, and family development; and to acquire knowledge in the protection of their rights.

The seminar was very intensive and involved lectures and site visits. Participants had days in the lecture halls and visits to see the operations of relevant organizations in the provinces. The visit also included visits to small- and medium-scale companies, kindergarten schools, and farms. The highlights were the visits to women’s organizations, schools, and tea farms. Participants also had the opportunity to visit historical sites and buildings in various places in the two provinces.

For the participants, this seminar has been a lifelong learning experience. A majority of the participants attended such training outside of the country for the first time and also for the first time in China.

The participants also enjoyed their stay in China and acknowledged the hospitality accorded by the organizers, hosts, and people of Fujian and Jiangxi provinces.

MWYCFA would like to acknowledge the untiring and sincere efforts of the government and people of the Republic of China for financing the trainings, the IECC of Fujian Province for coordinating, and the PRC Embassy in Honiara for their support.

Ends///