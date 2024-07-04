Submit Release
Governor General commissions first High Commissioner to Republic of India.

 

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi has officially Commissioned, His Excellency Anthony Makabo as the first Solomon Islands High Commissioner to the Republic of India.

A Commissioning ceremony was conducted at government house today in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck and other senior officials from the Ministry and government house.

Governor General, H.E Sir David Vunagi congratulated His Excellency Anthony Makabo on his appointment and urged him to represent and promote the interests of the Government of Solomon Islands in the country to which he has been accredited.

Sir David Vunagi said the government and people of Solomon Islands expects High Commissioner Makabo to provide sound advice and deliberation on all matters during his tenure in office.

High Commissioner Makabo brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from 40 years working in the public and private sectors. Previously, he was the Chief Executive Officer of the Solomon Islands National Provident Fund.

The Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele will officially open the New Dehli High Commission later this year.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE

Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi proposing a toast with the newly commissioned Solomon Islands High Commissioner, H.E Anthony Makabo and spouse Savita Makabo.

Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi presenting the letter of credentials to the newly commissioned Solomon Islands High Commissioner, H.E Anthony Makabo.

Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi with the newly commissioned Solomon Islands High Commissioner, H.E Anthony Makabo and spouse Savita Makabo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka and Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck.

