MLHS and stakeholders visit SI Embassy in Beijing

Ambassador Salato with some members of the delegation

Ambassador Salato addresses the delegation

A delegation from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey (MLHS) including officials from other partner Ministries and Provincial Governments visited the Solomon Islands Embassy in Beijing this week where they made valuable exchanges with Ambassador Barret Salato and staff of the mission.

The 39-member delegation is in China on a three weeks seminar on “Land Use Planning for Solomon Islands” hosted by the Government of the Peoples Republic of China.

The Embassy visit provided an opportunity for delegation members to share their experiences on China and what they have learnt during the seminar.

The seminar is the first ever such overseas visit for the delegation providing a glimpse of how China manages its land use and planning for development and its peoples’ welfare.

The delegation included officials from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, Honiara City Council and staff from Malaita, Guadalcanal and Western Provincial Planning and Lands Offices.

Head of delegation and Deputy Secretary Technical of MLHS, Robert Misimaka expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Salato and staff for hosting his members and sharing their experiences and knowledge about China and the Chinese Government.

“Our visit to the Embassy made us feel at home,” Misimaka said.

Misimaka used the opportunity to inform the Ambassador of their mission to China and what they expect to learn and take back home from the seminar.

Misimaka conveyed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for enabling the trip, highlighting the valuable lessons learnt during the seminar on issues such as land planning and administration and policy formulation, China’s high-tech cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure development.

The delegation, according to Misimaka were also given the opportunity to visit some of China’s historical and cultural sites.

“What we have learnt and saw here is totally opposite of what we have heard back home, China is an awesome country with friendly people,” Misimaka said.

Ambassador Salato thanked the delegation for the visit and wished them well during their stay in China.

ENDS///