RSIPF and CPLT conduct a Specialist Training Program in Honiara

CPLT Deputy Commissioner, Prof. Zhang Bing, presents certificate to Police Constable Raymond Tahimana Junior

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operation and counter drone technology are introduced

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Close Personal Protection Department (CPPD) with the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) conducted a first batch of specialist training in Honiara last week.

12 CPPD officers have successfully completed a one-week training course and received certificates of completion.

The goal of this training is to promote loyalty, professionalism and operational capability of CPPD officers.

The training enhances the comprehensive application ability, the quick response consciousness and the tactical coordination of police officers. Officers presented remarkable performance in the test and showed their progress.

A course participant says, “This training provided advanced security theoretical knowledge and practical skills, especially the study of unmanned Arial Vehicle (UAV) operation, which can better adapt to future service needs.”

Deputy Commissioner of CPLT, Professor Zhang Bing, congratulated participating officers for completing the program and commended RSIPF officers for devoting themselves during training.

DC Zhang acknowledges RSIPF executives, Director of CPPD, as well as CPPD instructors for the strong support in ensuring training was conducted successfully.

DC Zhang says, “Under the principles of professionalism, efficiency and friendship, openness, transparency and goodwill, the CPLT will continue to strengthen cooperation and exchanges with the CPPD and other RSIPF departments.

Director of CPPD Inspector Aipo Kabwere delivered his remark at the closing ceremony, and expressed gratitude to the professional CPLT instructors for sharing theories, techniques, tactics and equipment application of VIP guard, which helped promote operational abilities, established friendship, and achieved good results.

