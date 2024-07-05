MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND MEDICAL SERVICES – SOLOMON ISLANDS 46th INDEPENDENCE MESSAGE

As we celebrate the 46th Anniversary of Independence of our beloved Nation Solomon Islands, let us reflect and dwell on this year’s theme, “Charting our United and Transformative Future Together”.

Our Country’s Foundation lies in our Unity and Perseverance and together we strive to achieve a common goal. The Ministry of Health and Medical Service’s National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031 vision; “A Healthy Future for All” strives to ensure all Solomon Islanders have access to equitable, quality, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and promotional health services, irrespective of where they live.

We have journeyed this far on uncharted waters, and today we remain strong and united as one people. Let us continue to work together to develop our beloved country Solomon Islands through better governance, education, health services, among other key priorities.

During this Independence celebration, let us all commit ourselves to continue to stand together hand in hand as brothers and sisters and strive towards a Transformative Future for a better Solomon Islands.

Wishing you peace, good health, and safety in mind, body, and spirit as we turn another year older together.

Happy 46th Independence Day Solomon Islands!