MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND MEDICAL SERVICES – SOLOMON ISLANDS 46th INDEPENDENCE MESSAGE
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND MEDICAL SERVICES – SOLOMON ISLANDS 46th INDEPENDENCE MESSAGE
From:
The Honorable Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Paul Popora Bosawai, the Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil, Senior Executive Management Team, Heads of Department, Directors and all Staff of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.
To:
The Governor-General, His Excellency Right Reverend Sir David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi
The Prime Minister, Honorable Jeremiah Manele MP, and Madam Manele
The Speaker of the National Parliament Mr. Patteson Oti and Madam Oti
The Chief Justice, Sir Albert Palmer and Lady Palmer
Deputy Prime Minister
Leader of the Opposition Group and the Independent Group
Members of Parliament
Members of the Diplomatic Corps
Constitutional Post Holders
The Churches and Faith-Based Organizations
Government Ministries, Agencies and Offices
Provincial Premiers and Executive Members
Members of Provincial Assemblies
Lord Mayor of Honiara City Council and Executives
Honiara City Counsellors
Church Leaders, Chiefs and Villages Elders
The Judiciary and Legal Services and the Legal Fraternity
Business Houses and Non-Government Organizations
Management and Staff of State-Owned Enterprises
Our Health Partners and Friends
Men and Women, Girls and Boys, Children
As we celebrate the 46th Anniversary of Independence of our beloved Nation Solomon Islands, let us reflect and dwell on this year’s theme, “Charting our United and Transformative Future Together”.
Our Country’s Foundation lies in our Unity and Perseverance and together we strive to achieve a common goal. The Ministry of Health and Medical Service’s National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031 vision; “A Healthy Future for All” strives to ensure all Solomon Islanders have access to equitable, quality, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and promotional health services, irrespective of where they live.
We have journeyed this far on uncharted waters, and today we remain strong and united as one people. Let us continue to work together to develop our beloved country Solomon Islands through better governance, education, health services, among other key priorities.
During this Independence celebration, let us all commit ourselves to continue to stand together hand in hand as brothers and sisters and strive towards a Transformative Future for a better Solomon Islands.
Wishing you peace, good health, and safety in mind, body, and spirit as we turn another year older together.