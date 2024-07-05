Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,173 in the last 365 days.

EOD team conduct successful operation in Russell Islands

EOD team conduct successful operation in Russell Islands

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) EOD Department has successfully completed a week-long operation aimed at addressing the threat posed by unexploded ordnances (UXOs) which are being reported in the Russell Islands, Central Province recently.

UXOs are remnants of past conflicts that continue to pose significant risks to the safety and well-being of individuals at affected areas in Solomon Islands.

During the operation, the EOD team responded to multiple reports from the community and safely disposed of UXOs, ensuring the safety of people in Russell Islands.

Acting Director of EOD Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “EOD operations in the Russell Islands have been completed successfully.”

Director Tunuki acknowledged the support and cooperation from the communities and advice to continue in reporting any suspected UXOs to EOD.

Director Tunuki says, “We must work together to ensure those residing in the affected areas are safe. Report to your nearest police station or call EOD mobile phone on 7495215.”

RSIPF PRESS

You just read:

EOD team conduct successful operation in Russell Islands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more