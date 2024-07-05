EOD team conduct successful operation in Russell Islands

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) EOD Department has successfully completed a week-long operation aimed at addressing the threat posed by unexploded ordnances (UXOs) which are being reported in the Russell Islands, Central Province recently.

UXOs are remnants of past conflicts that continue to pose significant risks to the safety and well-being of individuals at affected areas in Solomon Islands.

During the operation, the EOD team responded to multiple reports from the community and safely disposed of UXOs, ensuring the safety of people in Russell Islands.

Acting Director of EOD Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “EOD operations in the Russell Islands have been completed successfully.”

Director Tunuki acknowledged the support and cooperation from the communities and advice to continue in reporting any suspected UXOs to EOD.

Director Tunuki says, “We must work together to ensure those residing in the affected areas are safe. Report to your nearest police station or call EOD mobile phone on 7495215.”

RSIPF PRESS