Official Media Statement: South Padre Island Shark Encounters

On July 4, Texas Game Wardens, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the South Padre Island Police Department (SPI PD) and Cameron County Park Rangers responded to reports of people being bitten by a shark at South Padre Island, within city limits. Details at this time indicate that two people were bitten and two people encountered the shark but were not seriously injured. The two victims who were bitten were transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville where one is being treated and the other has been flown out for further treatment.

Local game wardens and members of the Texas Game Warden Marine Tactical Operations Group assisted in patrolling the beach by boat and land patrol while DPS patrolled the area by helicopter and SPI PD and Cameron County rangers assisted with crowd control on the beach.

No further details are known at this time.

Shark encounters of this nature are not a common occurrence in Texas. When bites from sharks do occur, they are usually a case of mistaken identity by sharks looking for food.

If you see large schools of bait near the shore, this typically an indicator a predator is nearby, or if you see a shark in the water, calmly exit the water and wait for the predatory wildlife to pass.