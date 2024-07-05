Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association Will Hold an Event in Fukuoka in July Where You Can Enjoy Honkaku Shochu, Awamori, and Gourmet Food!!

Fukuoka, Japan--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association will hold an event called "Honkaku Shochu, Awamori and Food Festival 2024" at the Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka, Japan's largest dome stadium, on July 13th and 14th, 2024.

Honkaku Shochu and Awamori are traditional Japanese distilled spirits, consumed in similar quantities to sake in Japan.

More than 80 shochu distilleries from across Japan, including Kyushu and Okinawa that are the main production areas of Honkaku Shochu and Awamori, will gather for this event. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the distillers about their craft, discover their favorite flavors from numerous free tastings, and make purchases. Limited edition spirits, available only at this event, as well as Arita and Imari ceramics, will be sold.

They also offer tastings of award-winning spirits and serve the winning cocktail from the cocktail competition.

The venue will also offer various Japanese gourmet foods such as yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) and ramen noodles, as well as attractions like guessing the ingredients of shochu for prizes, making it an enjoyable event for the whole family.

Held in Fukuoka, a city gaining attention in Asia, during the famous Hakata Gion Yamagasa Festival, this grand event at Japan's largest dome stadium featuring Honkaku Shochu, Awamori, and gourmet food is highly recommended for your travel plans.

