Rapper Miles Gaines is changing the music game, offering fans royalty percentages
Miles Gaines & Dizzy Wright’s single “Always on the Grind” generates $23k in direct-to-consumer pre-release sales, offers a 25% royalty split with 50 lucky fans
We caught up with Miles Gaines, who said "man this is a blessing, my last release had great chart success and I expect nothing less from this one"”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American rapper Miles Gaines has teamed up with hip-hop star Dizzy Wright for their latest hard-hitting single, “Always on the Grind.” The track, released as a pre-release through direct-to-consumer channels, has already achieved phenomenal success, amassing $23,000 in sales. This impressive figure is equivalent to 8 million streams on traditional platforms, showcasing the powerful impact and reach of the new track.
“Always on the Grind” exemplifies the tireless work ethic and relentless pursuit of greatness that defines both Miles Gaines and Dizzy Wright. The single’s raw energy and compelling lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, making it an instant favorite among fans and critics alike.
In an innovative move to engage with his audience, Miles Gaines is offering a unique opportunity for fans: a 25% royalty split on the record with 50 lucky fans. This initiative not only rewards loyal listeners but also empowers fans to share in the financial success of the track. Fans can participate in this contest through Even.biz at the following link: Even.biz - Always on the Grind.
The single’s success is further amplified by its inclusion in major editorial playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, ensuring it reaches a wide and diverse audience. These placements significantly boost the song’s visibility and stream count, solidifying its status as a must-listen track in the current hip-hop landscape.
Beyond the music, Miles Gaines is making significant strides in the community with the launch of the Red Balloon Foundation. This charitable initiative aims to support and uplift children in group homes and the foster care system. The foundation provides tutoring classes and sets goals for the kids. Upon achieving these goals, the children are taught multimedia skills, including engineering, audio production, and video editing. The foundation’s mission is to create opportunities and provide essential support to those in need, reflecting Miles Gaines’s commitment to giving back and making a positive impact.
Miles Gaines has had a remarkable journey in the music industry. Known for his unique blend of soulful melodies and hard-hitting hip-hop, Gaines has captivated audiences worldwide. His previous releases have charted on Spotify and Apple Music, garnering millions of streams and a dedicated fan base. His collaboration with Dizzy Wright on “Always on the Grind” marks another milestone in his evolving career.
Dizzy Wright, a well-respected name in the hip-hop community, brings his signature style and lyrical prowess to the collaboration. His contribution to “Always on the Grind” adds depth and dimension to the track, making it a standout release in both artists’ discographies.
To join the movement and get a chance to receive royalties the link is: https://www.even.biz/releases/always-on-the-grind
