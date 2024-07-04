Submit Release
Viral party drinking game Parte is launching app version by the end of 2024 for Android and iOS

Free drinking game Parte will focus on app versions and translation into various languages

MADRID, SPAIN, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our small team at Parte is thrilled to announce the launch of the free app version for Android and iOS by the end of the year 2024.

With more content than any other app or game currently available on Amazon, our drinking game www.parte.me has become a fan favorite among party-goers and social drinkers, with over half a million players in our first year since launch. It offers endless hours of entertainment and is suitable for all players aged +18. The game can be played with friends, family (although not recommended), or even strangers, making it the perfect icebreaker for any social gathering, specially if there's alcohol involved. But the best part is that the game doesn't cost a single dime, and it's not a subscription-based model either, we rely solely on donations from our users.

The app version of our game will provide an even more convenient and accessible way for users to enjoy our game if you don't already have us bookmarked in your web browser. It will have all the features and content of the website, including various game modes, challenges, and customizable options.

We are excited to bring this new app version to our loyal fans and new players alike. Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience for everyone. So mark your calendars and get ready to download the app for free by the end of this year.

At the same time we are slowly but surely getting closer to releasing our game in the following languages: German, French, Dutch, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish and Polish. We hope this will accommodate most of our player base that doesn't have English or Spanish as their primary languages.

Stay tuned for more updates and surprises from the Parte team. Let the fun and craziness begin!

