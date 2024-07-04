Major blasting to remove unstable material above Highway 97 north of Summerland is complete.

Drivers will have easier travel along the corridor as longer closures of more than 20 minutes will be much less frequent.

More than 46,500 cubic metres of material has been removed from the slope since the rockfall in August 2023. With the end of major blasting, which could only be done during daylight for safety reasons, crews are working 24-hour shifts with a focus on stabilizing the slope with rock bolting. Smaller blasts may still occur.

The progress is also allowing crews to shorten the length of the construction zone and allow four-lane traffic at the south end of the site from Callan Road to Summerland during summer. Two lanes of traffic (one lane in each direction) will continue through the main slide-area work zone. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey the construction zone speed limits and traffic-control personnel.

This remains an active slide area and conditions can change quickly. Drivers should continue to check DriveBC for up-to-date information about road conditions and slide closure schedules: https://www.DriveBC.ca