Alberta and Saskatchewan Moving Forward with Highway 17 Passing Lanes Project

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 4, 2024

Today, Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen and Saskatchewan Highways Minister Lori Carr announced the two provinces will work together on a Highway 17 passing lanes project north of Lloydminster.

The inter-provincial project is moving forward, thanks to the two provinces cementing an even closer working relationship by signing the Collaboration on the Advancement of Economic Corridors Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

"Saskatchewan has already done amazing advance work on a passing lanes strategy and it is exciting to see that will support this major Highway 17 project," Carr said. "We know passing lanes make highways safer, are cost effective and support Saskatchewan's strong and growing export-based economy, which allows our government to invest in the services and quality of life our citizens expect."

"Alberta is proud to work with Saskatchewan to advance these economic corridor projects that will improve the efficiency of our transportation networks, provide safe travel on these highways, and promote economic development opportunities," Dreeshen said.

Once completed, the highway will have three sets of new passing lanes installed on a 46.75 km-long segment of Highway 17 stretching from the City of Lloydminster and heading north. Like Lloydminster, Highway 17 also straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan Border.

"Our city on the Alberta-Saskatchewan Border works with many communities in both provinces to better position the region for growth and to enhance the services for all the people we all have the privilege of serving," City of Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers said. "It is wonderful to see the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan working toward a common goal to enhance Highway 17 in the future, which will improve transportation in the area when the project is completed."

The project's design is expected to be completed in 2025. Tendering will follow with on-road construction expected no earlier than 2025.

The project's cost won't be known until the design and tendering are completed.

Traffic on Highway 17 currently ranges from approximately 1,700 to 6,000 vehicles per day. Some of the key transportation users in the area include commuters, along with the agricultural and energy sectors.

The governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan have also been collaborating on plans to complete the La Loche to Fort McMurray all-weather road, which is known as Highway 956 near Garson Lake, Sask.

