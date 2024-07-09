Canadian Trucking Company Rides 200km on Bicycles in Support of Cancer

The Vectra Heavy Haulers team will ride 200 km on bicycles from July 20 to 21. The team has raised $57,000+ to support cancer patients in Alberta.

This ride is very close to my heart, and each team member is highly motivated to support cancer patients across Canada.”
— Adam Gapinski
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vectra Heavy Haulers, led by owner Adam Gapinski, is on a heartfelt mission to raise awareness and support cancer treatments. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Adam’s father’s passing to leukemia, and to commemorate his memory, Vectra Heavy Hauler is undertaking an initiative to support cancer patients in Alberta.

The team, comprised of 16 dedicated riders, is gearing up for a challenging and inspiring journey from July 20-21. Each rider will undertake a 100 km ride daily, covering a total distance of 200 km over the weekend. This initiative, organized by Tour Alberta For Cancer and Alberta Cancer Foundation, aims to support those diagnosed with cancer across Canada by raising awareness and providing patients with resources to fight the disease.

The generosity and support of donors have fueled the team’s determination and success so far. Thanks to these contributions, the team raised $57,000+ to support the cause. Preparation for this journey has been rigorous, and Vectra’s dedication reflects its commitment to this cause.

The cause of promoting awareness about cancer in Alberta has a significant impact on Vectra Heavy Haulers’ team of riders. They have invested considerable time and resources to ensure the success of this initiative. Cancer touches every member of the team differently, and this ride will serve as a beacon of hope for other families affected by cancer. The team hopes to make a lasting impact on cancer awareness and support by engaging the community and leveraging the strength of collective effort.

As the ride approaches, Vectra Heavy Hauler is rallying support to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families. Vectra Heavy Haulers invites donors to visit the team page to learn about its mission and impactful journey to support cancer patients.

Community support is crucial, whether through donations, spreading awareness, or joining the team on the ride. Every contribution counts towards extending hope and aid where it’s needed most. Adam and the team are motivated to amplify the efforts against cancer and stand by those facing this challenge.

Vectra Heavy Haulers, Canada’s leading heavy haul trucking company, invites the community to join them in this meaningful endeavour. The rides are peaceful ways to refresh the memory of loved ones and in solidarity with countless others battling cancer.

About Vectra Heavy Haulers:
Vectra Heavy Hauler is a renowned Canadian heavy haul trucking company specializing in transporting oversized and heavy loads with precision and care. Committed to excellence, the company combines advanced technology and a skilled team to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of complex cargo, serving clients nationwide.



