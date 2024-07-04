Two Books by Wayne A. Richards have been Selected for Screenplay Adaptation
Wayne A. Richards is Reverend Gary Emas's pen name.BRANSON , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author and founder of Bread of Life Ministry and War Productions has announced that his two books, EL Elyon and Sacred Bones, have been selected for screenplay adaptations. These adaptations promise to bring riveting stories of faith, espionage, and historical conspiracy to the silver screen, merging deep spiritual themes with high-stakes adventure.
About the Adaptations:
The first screenplay, based on the novel El Elyon (God of the Hebrews), explores profound spiritual questions through the lens of an intense narrative. The book delves into the existence of God's angels and the hidden years of Jesus Christ, challenging the silence of historical and religious narratives imposed by the Vatican from 1940 to 1948. Emas’s exploration arises from his personal divine encounters, which he experienced even during the times he was blind—a testament to his unwavering faith.
The second adaptation, Sacred Bones (For Your Eyes Only), shifts to a thrilling tale of espionage where Mossad agent Eli uncovers a Nazi plot to exterminate Jews globally. The story, rich in historical intrigue, features Eli's perilous journey across continents, uncovering a network of deceit that even implicates his own government. Written under Emas’s pen name, Wayne A. Richards, this narrative was also penned during a period of blindness, with divine guidance playing a crucial role in its creation.
Wayne A. Richards is super excited about the movie adaption of “Sacred Bones” as it features a big cast and a huge budget.
Key Details of the Production:
Budget: $50 million
Projected Pre-production Date: October 15, 2024
Casting Start Date: November 15, 2024
Shooting Commences: January 2, 2025
IMAX Premiere: July 2025
Distribution: Slated for July 15, 2025, with potential partnerships including Lionsgate and Miramax.
Cast and Characters:
Eli: Adrian Brody portrays the dedicated Mossad agent.
Sean Ben: Shia LaBeouf plays a resourceful team member.
Jonathan: Portrayed by Brendan Fraser, a loyal friend of the protagonist.
The Prime Minister: Rob Morrow represents the governmental authority.
Eli's Grandfather: Judd Hirsch embodies the wise, courageous older man.
Indy: Vin Diesel takes on the role of a tough, no-nonsense ally.
W.A. Richards, with over four decades in entertainment, brings his extensive experience as a ghostwriter and filmmaker to these projects. His career, marked by a profound involvement in ministry and storytelling, positions him uniquely to translate these spiritually and historically rich narratives into captivating films.
Distribution and Demographics:
The films will explore diverse international settings such as Israel, Argentina, Poland, Hungary, and historical sites like Hitler’s Castle in Buenos Aires, aiming to attract a global audience interested in themes of espionage, historical revisionism, and spiritual enlightenment.
War Productions and Its Role:
Founded in 2000 and in operation since 2002, War Productions, Emas’s own label, has been pivotal in supporting underground artists and projects. This production house is now set to bring its unique edge to the film adaptations of these novels, maintaining its ethos of profound, groundbreaking storytelling.
About Wayne A. Richards
Reverend Gary Emas, who goes by the pen name Wayne A. Richards is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and has led a life dedicated to spiritual outreach and literary expression. His profound experiences and insights into both the divine and the historical have not only shaped his writing but have also inspired countless individuals around the world.
As these projects move into their production phases, they are set to entertain and profoundly impact an international audience, blending thrilling narratives with deep, thoughtful themes of faith, freedom, and the quest for truth.
Wayne A. Richards
War Productions
