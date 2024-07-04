Drone Light Shows Market Estimated to Hit $2.2 Billion by 2031, with 5.7% Annual Growth From 2022 to 2031

Drone Light Shows Market Analysis, 2031

Music concerts are the dominant market segment in 2021 and are expected to retain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

The drone formation segment dominated the market in 2021 and the animated drone light shows segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Drone Light Shows Market by Type (Drone Formations, Animated Shows, Indoor Shows, Drone Launched Fireworks), by Application (Tourist Attractions, Public Events, Trade Shows, Corporate Events, Sporting Events, Music Concerts, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The global drone light show industry was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Groups of drones are lit, coordinated, and choreographed to form various aerial formations to create drone light shows. Almost any image in the sky can be replicated by computer software, which converts images into flight commands and sends them to drones while keeping the image and drones coordinated and synchronized. In recent years, drone shows have progressed from the academic lab to large-scale deployments at major events, hence likely to propel the drone light shows market demand across the globe.

Eco-friendly alternatives to fireworks, global social media penetration, and simple detailed design for the light show drive the global drone light shows market. However, the cost-effectiveness of drone use and the transition process between displays limit the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements will open up new avenues for market growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the drone formation segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of the global drone light shows market share. The animated shows segment is estimated to have the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Drone formations are the most popular types of drone light shows, and animated drone light shows are expected to grow the most during the forecast period. Animated drone light shows are rapidly emerging as the most recent form of drone light shows due to their ability to create scenes and moving images that provide greater immersion and wonder to the shows and can also be combined with music. Indoor drone light shows require a small number of drones and are usually performed on a much smaller scale. Drone-launched fireworks are also becoming popular as the design of shows with precise firework control improves.

The music concert segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the music concert segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global drone light shows market. It is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Music concerts are the most popular venues for using drone light shows, and they are expected to grow the most during the forecast period. Drone light shows are primarily used to enhance the artists' performance and amplify the music's feel at music concerts, events, and festivals. Drone light shows are also widely used as tourist attractions in various countries to display a specific region's history and how the place has changed over time. Drone light shows are also used in public events, trade shows, corporate events, sporting events, and other similar occasions to help enhance and provide these events.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly 35% of the global drone light shows market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, with Asia-Pacific predicted to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Europe had the most significant drone light shows market share due to the region's rapid adoption of drones combined with the use of various technologies used to enhance events such as music festivals, corporate meetings, and live shows. Due to the rapid adoption of technology and an increased interest in consumer satisfaction, drone light shows, particularly animated shows, are rapidly growing in the region. North America is the second largest region for organizing drone light shows. Asia-Pacific, expected to have the highest drone light shows market growth due to increased drone adoption in the region and rapid technological advancements.

