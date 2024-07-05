Peter J. Burns, III Writes for Forbes Magazine, Comparing Unsecured Debt Versus Secured Debt
Burns previously wrote for Forbes Magazine about “What Chess Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship.”
A lot of times, entrepreneurs stay locked into secured debt, not realizing that there may be a better option for their business, in unsecured debt.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter J. Burns III, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Burns Funding, an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain capital, has published a column for the iconic Forbes Magazine that compares unsecured and secured debt.
— Peter J. Burns, III, Founder of Burns Funding
Burns, who joined the Forbes Business Council in the summer of 2021, begins by noting that these forms of debt “represent two distinct types of borrowing, each with its own characteristics, risks, and benefits. I’ve found that understanding the difference between the two is essential for entrepreneurs.”
The article can be read here.
Burns previously wrote for Forbes Magazine about “What Chess Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship.” In that article he wrote about how learning chess at an early age provided important lessons that translated to an astonishingly successful career as a serial entrepreneur.
“That article attracted a lot of attention from entrepreneurs, causing them to look at chess in a way they never thought possible,” Burns said. “I am sure the current piece will attract similar interest. A lot of times, entrepreneurs stay locked into secured debt, not realizing that there may be a better option for their business.”
Burns’ creative approach with entrepreneurship has earned him a coveted role as a columnist for both Entrepreneur and Forbes.
To see his articles on Entrepreneur, visit:
https://www.entrepreneur.com/author/peter-j-burns-iii
To see his articles on Forbes, visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/people/peterburns/
His acumen as an entrepreneur has also led to the creation of a novel approach to helping entrepreneurs obtain the capital they need to be successful, or the “Burns Funding Method.”
The company recently published a website, which explains this innovative approach. In fact, the Burns Funding Method has attracted almost two dozen borrowers in recent months, with many, many more in the pipeline for being approved. Not surprisingly, Burns Funding was recently profiled in the Wall Street Times in the following article about its meteoric rise – https://wallstreettimes.com/exploring-innovative-strategies-for-funding-start-ups/
Burns noted that the company’s niche will give it staying power.
“We are a great alternative to traditional banks, which are difficult for entrepreneurs to work with,” said Burns. “We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital. We embrace borrowers. This attitude directly opposes the negative reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+ +1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn