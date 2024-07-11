Author Sonia-Rose Lyle Releases Fourth Poetry Book, "The Search Is Over"

This shows the book cover of the fourth poetry book, "The Search Is Over."

A poetic diary dedicated to those suffering from anxiety and trauma

The poems all hold a deep meaning that had me looking into the depths of my heart too. It made me question all of my decisions and opinions that I had ever had.” — Nureen Rais

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, author Sonia-Rose Lyle is set to publish her fourth poetry book, "The Search Is Over." The book is a poetic diary dedicated to individuals who struggle with anxiety and have gone through traumatic experiences. After overcoming years of anxiety herself, Sonia-Rose hopes to reach and inspire others through her powerful words.

"The Search Is Over" is a collection of poems that chronicles Asher's personal journey with anxiety and trauma. Through his raw and honest words, he offers a glimpse into his innermost thoughts and emotions, providing a relatable and comforting experience for readers who may be going through similar struggles.

Sonia-Rose's inspiration for the book came from her own battle with anxiety and the healing process she went through. She hopes to use her platform as an author to raise awareness and provide support for those who are still struggling. "I want to let people know that they are not alone in their struggles and that there is hope for healing," says Sonia-Rose.

The book is a testament to Sonia-Rose's resilience and determination to overcome her own struggles. Through her powerful and evocative poetry, she invites readers to join her on a journey of self-discovery and healing. "The Search Is Over" is a must-read for anyone looking for solace and understanding in their own struggles with anxiety and trauma.

"The Search Is Over" will be available for purchase on October 1st, 2024, on and is available for pre-order on Amazon. Sonia-Rose hopes that her book will serve as a source of comfort and inspiration for those who need it most. For more information about the poetry book, check it out here. For more information about the author and her published poetry books, please visit Sonia-Rose's website.