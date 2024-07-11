Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,710 in the last 365 days.

Author Sonia-Rose Lyle Releases Fourth Poetry Book, "The Search Is Over"

The Search Is Over Paperback and Kindle Book Mockups

This shows the book cover of the fourth poetry book, "The Search Is Over."

A poetic diary dedicated to those suffering from anxiety and trauma

The poems all hold a deep meaning that had me looking into the depths of my heart too. It made me question all of my decisions and opinions that I had ever had.”
— Nureen Rais

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, author Sonia-Rose Lyle is set to publish her fourth poetry book, "The Search Is Over." The book is a poetic diary dedicated to individuals who struggle with anxiety and have gone through traumatic experiences. After overcoming years of anxiety herself, Sonia-Rose hopes to reach and inspire others through her powerful words.

"The Search Is Over" is a collection of poems that chronicles Asher's personal journey with anxiety and trauma. Through his raw and honest words, he offers a glimpse into his innermost thoughts and emotions, providing a relatable and comforting experience for readers who may be going through similar struggles.

Sonia-Rose's inspiration for the book came from her own battle with anxiety and the healing process she went through. She hopes to use her platform as an author to raise awareness and provide support for those who are still struggling. "I want to let people know that they are not alone in their struggles and that there is hope for healing," says Sonia-Rose.

The book is a testament to Sonia-Rose's resilience and determination to overcome her own struggles. Through her powerful and evocative poetry, she invites readers to join her on a journey of self-discovery and healing. "The Search Is Over" is a must-read for anyone looking for solace and understanding in their own struggles with anxiety and trauma.

"The Search Is Over" will be available for purchase on October 1st, 2024, on and is available for pre-order on Amazon. Sonia-Rose hopes that her book will serve as a source of comfort and inspiration for those who need it most. For more information about the poetry book, check it out here. For more information about the author and her published poetry books, please visit Sonia-Rose's website.

Sonia-Rose Lyle
Beloved Sonia Writes
+1 447-902-0690
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Author Sonia-Rose Lyle Releases Fourth Poetry Book, "The Search Is Over"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more