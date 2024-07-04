Attorney General Dave Yost’s Statement on Slain Cleveland Police Officer

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, who was killed overnight in the line of duty.

“This young officer was a selfless hero who served his community with favor and dedicated his life to restraining evil.

The loss of an officer on a day when we celebrate the many freedoms of our country is a cruel reminder of the price paid by those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe.

My deepest condolences are with Officer Ritter’s loved ones and the Cleveland Police Department.”

