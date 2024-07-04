‘Citicoline’ and support of the memory function: Evaluation of a health claim pursuant to Article 13(5) of Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006

Following an application from Egde Pharma Sp. z o.o, submitted for authorisation of a health claim pursuant to Article 13(5) of Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006 via the Competent Authority of Poland, the EFSA Panel on Nutrition, Novel Foods and Food Allergens (NDA) was asked to deliver an opinion on the scientific substantiation of a health claim related to citicoline and memory. The Panel considers that the food, citicoline (cytidine 5‐diphosphocholine, CDP‐Choline) inner salt, is sufficiently characterised. Improvement, maintenance or reduced loss of memory is a beneficial physiological effect for middle‐aged or elderly adults encountering age‐associated subjective memory impairment. The applicant identified three pertinent human intervention studies in healthy individuals that investigated the effect of citicoline on memory. In weighing the evidence, the Panel took into account that only one randomised controlled trial in healthy participants showed a beneficial effect of citicoline on episodic memory when consumed at doses of 500 mg/day for 12 weeks, whereas this effect has not been observed in another study using citicoline at doses of 1 g/day for 3 months or supported by data obtained in patients with dementia using doses of 1 g/day for 12 weeks and 12 months. No convincing evidence of a plausible mechanism by which citicoline or any of its components (in addition to their endogenous synthesis) could exert an effect on memory in humans has been provided. The Panel concludes that a cause‐and‐effect relationship has not been established between the consumption of citicoline (CDP‐Choline) inner salt and improvement, maintenance or reduced loss of memory in middle‐aged or elderly adults encountering age‐associated subjective memory impairment.