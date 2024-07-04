UNEP UNV Young Talent Pipeline begins its second phase

The second phase of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) Young Talent Pipeline starts on 25 June 2024. It builds on the efforts of the first phase from 2023 and aims to engage young talented individuals to become future leaders across environment, pollution and climate action.

This joint partnership initiative between UNEP and UNV has a twin objective:

To deploy the second cohort of 13 young talented individuals in areas related to UNEP's mandate.

To seek candidates from Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

If you are 33 years of age or younger, check out the assignment opportunities. Women and individuals from marginalized groups are especially encouraged to apply.

Candidates are required to have academic degrees in relevant areas along with three years of professional experience.

Dynamic thinkers with relevant experience and a passion for the environment particularly for solutions to the triple planetary crises of climate change, pollution, nature and biodiversity loss are encouraged to apply.

Selected candidates will be based in UNEP’s headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Assignments are expected to begin in November 2024 and last for 12 months, with a possibility of extension.

UN Volunteers recruited in the Young Talent Pipeline will have access to learning and professional development opportunities, including a suite of online learning programmes.

Deadline for applications is 8 August 2024.

Please click on the UN Volunteer assignments in the UNEP UNV Young Talent Pipeline

Water Ecosystems Specialist

Ocean Governance Specialist

Climate Early Warning Systems Portfolio Specialist

Digital and Emerging Technology Specialist

Sustainable Textiles Specialist

Stakeholder Engagement Specialist

Sustainable Mobility Specialist

Information Technology Infrastructure Specialist

Carbon Markets Specialist

Greener Cities Specialist

Associate Legal Officer (Climate Law)

Science Policy Specialist

Internal Communications Specialist