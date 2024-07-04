Score a VIP Trip to LA to Meet David Meltzer & Dane Cook

David Meltzer Offers Exclusive Chance on Razzall.com

TORONTO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Meltzer, the renowned entrepreneur and muse for Jerry Maguire, is giving fans a chance to experience his innovative live show, "The Collab," featuring the comedic genius of Dane Cook, in ultimate VIP style.



One lucky participant will be randomly selected to receive a VIP package that includes round-trip airfare for two to Los Angeles, two tickets to "The Collab" at the YouTube Theater, an exclusive VIP dinner prepared by celebrity chef Ming Tsai, a meet-and-greet with David Meltzer, Dane Cook, and more.

To enter, participants can purchase a spot on Razzall.com for only $50 (CAD). Once all 400 spots are filled, one lucky participant will be randomly selected. The Razz ends on July 15, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET. Additionally, 25 people will be selected to receive two General Admission tickets each and will be notified once the VIP package recipient is announced.

About "The Collab"

"The Collab" is a unique event that combines entertainment and entrepreneurship. Held at the YouTube Theater in LA, the show features a live Q&A and audience-driven discussions with Dane Cook's sharp wit and David Meltzer's insightful advice. Special guests from various industries, including thought leaders, billionaires, celebrities, and athletes, will also join the conversation.

VIP Package Details:

The VIP package includes the following for two people:

$2000 (USD) Travel Credit

Exclusive VIP Dinner with celebrity chef Ming Tsai

Gourmet dining experience alongside attending celebrities, athletes, and entertainers

Premium seating in the Champions Club

Meet & Greet with Headliners and Special Guests

Exclusive merchandise and Signed book from David Meltzer

About Razzall

Founded in 2018 and based in Toronto, Razzall is a Crowdpurchasing™ platform that revolutionizes e-commerce by letting groups of people buy items together for a fraction of the cost. Verified, transparent, and fun, Razzall is putting the buying power back into consumers' hands and taking the e-commerce world by storm. https://razzall.com/

It's not a Raffle. It's a Razzall

IG: @razzallofficial

FB: https://www.facebook.com/RazzallOfficial

Twitter: @RazzallOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Razzall

For questions, images, or interviews, please contact: Victoria Bennett, Bennett Milner Williams Consulting Ltd: victoria@bmwconsults.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2436e1-345b-43ad-87e8-cad17da881dd