Events, Healthcare Focus of Premier’s Visit to Calgary

CANADA, July 4 - Premier Tim Houston is visiting Calgary today, July 4, to July 7 to advance Nova Scotia’s intent to attract more healthcare innovation and large-scale events to the province.

“Calgary has a strong tradition of hosting world-class events that bring excitement and visitors to the city, and we're always looking at opportunities to host more events in Nova Scotia,” said Premier Houston. “This is also an opportunity to share ideas on other important initiatives, such as healthcare innovation. I look forward to bringing new ideas back home as we continue to build up Nova Scotia.”

Today, the Premier will attend the Calgary Stampede, along with representatives from the upcoming Nova Scotia Stampede that will take place this fall in Truro and Bible Hill. It will be a first-of-its-kind event in Nova Scotia and include professional rodeo events such as saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding and barrel racing and other gymkhana events (timed horseback competitions focused on speed and agility through obstacle courses). The event will also support hotels, restaurants and other local businesses.

Premier Houston will also meet with Siemens to discuss new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) technology and robotics for orthopedics, and Hockey Canada to discuss opportunities to bring more world-class events to Nova Scotia.

Quotes:

“We are excited to connect with our Premier and partners at the Calgary Stampede to learn through best practice and new opportunities to showcase our rich, authentic Nova Scotian culture and world-class hospitality. Together we will continue to drive major event-hosting opportunities for our province and tourism industry.”

— Matt Moore, CEO, Central NS Sports & Entertainment

Quick Facts:

the Province has committed $150,000 to support the Nova Scotia Stampede

the Nova Scotia Stampede will be held at the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition Complex in Bible Hill and the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro September 26-29

Additional Resources:

Nova Scotia Stampede: https://www.novascotiastampede.com/