Fast growing Atlanta business launches creative new advertising campaign ready for USA hurricane season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GaraDry , the award-winning ecommerce firm based in Atlanta, GA is scaling up brand awareness across America by launching a new television advertising campaign in time for hurricane season.The company commissioned California-based ad agency The Sparkhouse to produce a campaign geared towards US consumers and the ‘Meet Dave’ concept was the result.The creative concept sees a family man struggling to protect his home from water damage during the hurricane season but finally solving the problem with a GaraDry threshold seal.The commercial was trialled to positive feedback and won Gold in the 45th annual Telly Awards 2024 n the online video commercials category. The Telly Awards which received 13,000 entries included winners such as Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, MTV Entertainment Studios, and PlayStation StudiosGaraDry, based in Atlanta Georgia, designs, manufactures, and sells the world’s largest range of threshold seals for residential garage doors and commercial doors.Ashley Smith, founder and managing director of GaraDry, said:“We are delighted to expand our new television campaign in several core areas across the USA. We know that television is a hugely influential channel for our brand and enables us to reach our target demographic.“Our ‘Meet Dave’ campaign tells the story of our core product in a humorous way that resonates with real people. Ultimately, we’ve designed a product for the people, we’re a brand for the people and The Sparkhouse has done a fantastic job in executing it for us.“This is the second television campaign we’ve launched in the USA and we’ve learned the lessons of how to do things with regards to reach, volume and creative. With ‘Meet Dave’ we think we’ve got a campaign which hits the sweet spot of the American consumer at the point where they will be actively looking at ways to protect their home from damage caused by extreme weather during the hurricane season. By focusing on key locations we know we’ll get the reach and frequency we need to create brand recall and allow us to scale up our marketing to other markets in the United States.GaraDry garage door seals and flood barrier kits are designed to form a watertight seal between a garage door and the floor. The threshold seal also prevents leaves, dust and debris from being blown under to ensure a clean and dry garage all year round. The garage door threshold seals also act as a defence against rodents, insects and reptiles.

